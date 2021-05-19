AdvicePeriod LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AdvicePeriod LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $261.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

