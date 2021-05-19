Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.