Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,382 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $395,558,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $96.63.

