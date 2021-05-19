FMA Advisory Inc. Has $721,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

MAR opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.