FMA Advisory Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

FMA Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

