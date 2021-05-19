Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $118.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 8.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $118,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $232.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $238.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.52.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

