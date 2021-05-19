$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. Outfront Media reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 207.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 598,634 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $3,437,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the first quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,182,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after buying an additional 32,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 305.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 810,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after buying an additional 610,236 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

