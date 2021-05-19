Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Humana were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $2,523,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.57.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $449.46 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

