Adviser Investments LLC Sells 221 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $490.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.27 and its 200 day moving average is $446.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $301.20 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

