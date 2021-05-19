Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

