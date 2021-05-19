Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 507 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after buying an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $446.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.18 and a 1 year high of $466.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

