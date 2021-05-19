Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 87,418 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $57,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In other news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $659,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 12,081 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $577,592.61. Insiders sold 29,559 shares of company stock worth $1,403,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

