Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $79,319,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

GPN stock opened at $195.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.