The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $19,871,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 392,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

THG stock opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.74.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

