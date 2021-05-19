Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

NYSE MCK opened at $197.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.31 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

