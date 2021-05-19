Bean Cash Trading Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.42 million and $1,733.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,171,356,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

