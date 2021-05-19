BetterBetting (BETR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00082451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.61 or 0.01389380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00056476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00101547 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

