PayPie Price Tops $0.0351 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. PayPie has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $122.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 50.3% lower against the dollar. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00082451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.61 or 0.01389380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00056476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00101547 BTC.

About PayPie

PPP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

