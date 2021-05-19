Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $39.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,219,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $3,797,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

