Stellar One Day Volume Reaches $3.10 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Stellar has a total market cap of $10.00 billion and approximately $3.10 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00074067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00328385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00194451 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040429 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,192 coins and its circulating supply is 23,143,625,765 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

