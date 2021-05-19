Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AIT opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

