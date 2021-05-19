Associated Banc Corp Acquires 167 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

