Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

