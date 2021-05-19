Commerce Bank Sells 9,334 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Commerce Bank cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 149,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 30,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

