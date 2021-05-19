Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $237.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.17. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.