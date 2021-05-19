Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paycom Software by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $321.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.87 and a 200-day moving average of $395.73. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.