Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 4,891 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Omnicell worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.