Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

