Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 23,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $491.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

