Van Strum & Towne Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPM opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $165.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.