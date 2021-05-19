Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Shares Down 0.5%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 27,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 78,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $453,000.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

