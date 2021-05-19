The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Down 3.4%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 19,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 21,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The a2 Milk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

