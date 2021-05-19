Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Up 3.5%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 5,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 79,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

