Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases 271 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 125,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,767,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $255.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

