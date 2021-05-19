ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $29.79 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $137.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

