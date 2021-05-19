PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.