INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Issues Earnings Results

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other INVO Bioscience news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,822 shares of company stock worth $272,856. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

