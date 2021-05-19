INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Issues Earnings Results

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:INVO opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.
About INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.
