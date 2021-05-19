Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 98.30 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.43. Custodian REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 80.09 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a market cap of £412.91 million and a P/E ratio of 197.00.

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

