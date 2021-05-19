Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Core-Mark has increased its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Core-Mark has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

