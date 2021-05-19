Natuzzi (NTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Natuzzi has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

