Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.74

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AGR opened at GBX 73.75 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01.

Get Assura alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.