The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The Toro has raised its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. The Toro has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.