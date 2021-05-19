WeTrust 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,661.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 2,618.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $3,661.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 157.2% higher against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.01325541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00105877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056901 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

