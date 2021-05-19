Morgan Stanley Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Overweight

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.