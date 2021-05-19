Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $846.92 million, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maverix Metals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

