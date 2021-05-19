Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of MAA opened at $157.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.66.
MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.
In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
