Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,993 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,133.36 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,146.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,146.71. The firm has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.89, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

