ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 49.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $860,804.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.58 or 0.99746904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00036823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00120909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000152 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003626 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

