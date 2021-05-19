Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post ($1.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.49). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,086,690. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $21,503,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 657.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

