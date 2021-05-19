Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $64,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.86 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

